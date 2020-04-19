Spring into reading with activities you can do from home. Tillamook County Library invites the public to register for its first Spring Reading program. The youth program, (ages 10-18) and the adult program (ages 18+) will run from April 20 to May 31.
To sign up, visit tillabook.beanstack.org and login or register as a new user, then follow instructions to complete activities and earn badges. Tweens and teens will be entered into a drawing for one of several Amazon gift cards for each activity completed. Adults must log four hours of reading and complete two additional activities to be entered in a drawing for several prizes.
This program is free. Contact the Tillamook County Library at 503-842-4792 or email aowens@co.tillamook.or.us with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.