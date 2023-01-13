Tillamook County Library is developing its strategic plan for the next 5 years. Between January and March, the library will be conducting community engagement work to hear what members of the public would like to see from their library in the coming years.
This effort will result in a new strategic plan in July 2023 building on highly rated services the library has provided throughout Tillamook County.
The first two strategic planning events will take place on January 17th at the Manzanita branch and January 19th at the Tillamook Main branch.
Both events will be from 6 PM to 7 PM. Join Library Director Don Allgeier for a brief overview of the library’s strategic planning process followed by a listening session to provide community members with an opportunity to shape the future of their library.
For more information call 503-842-4792. More events will follow. For groups that would like to set up a listening session, please reach out to the library for more information.
