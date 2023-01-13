Tillamook Library

Tillamook County Library is developing its strategic plan for the next 5 years. Between January and March, the library will be conducting community engagement work to hear what members of the public would like to see from their library in the coming years.

This effort will result in a new strategic plan in July 2023 building on highly rated services the library has provided throughout Tillamook County.

