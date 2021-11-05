In Tillamook County, there are more people 65 and up than under 18. This is not a trend, but the new normal, signifying the need to plan today for all generations tomorrow.
On Nov. 17 at 6 p.m., join an important conversation about the future of aging in Tillamook County. This Community Conversation, hosted by AGE+, Adventist Health-Tillamook, Tillamook County Transportation District, Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce and other local leaders, invites people of all ages to talk about creating a lifelong community for all.
The event will be held virtually via Zoom, with an option to call in by phone. Please register to receive joining information by going to www.ageplus.org/register or calling (503) 408-4752.
Many Tillamook County residents want to age in their community, but will face unique challenges affecting their ability to do so. This Community Conversation is an important step in planning for a more inclusive future where everyone has opportunities to contribute and thrive. Participants in this conversation will be invited to share what supportive services are important to them as they age or coordinate care for older loved ones.
About AGE+: AGE+ is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization that empowers communities of all ages to value and care for older adults, especially those who are isolated, low-income and underserved. For more information, please go to www.ageplus.org.
