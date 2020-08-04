This year’s Junior Livestock Auction (JLAC) will be a virtual presentation due to the novel coronavirus and the state’s restrictions for Tillamook County dealing with COVID-19 regulations in terms of gatherings.
According to Mike Trout, President of the JLAC Committee, even though the fair will be different this year, he hopes the community will support the sale for the kids as in the past.
Just logon to: tillamookjlac.fairwire.com to register as a buyer. At the site, after you are registered, you can look over entries, review orders , confirm orders and pay for them.
This year’s auction will see swine, goats, sheep, beef, rabbits, chickens and turkeys. “These kids work so hard we wanted to be able to host the auction for them this year,” said Mike Trout president of the local JLAC said. “For many of these kids, it is their college money.”
Like a live auction, this auction will move quickly starting with the Grand Champion animals, Reserve Champion next and so on. Sales according to Trout will be about every 10 minutes. You can view all sale information on the site after you are registered.
How to accomodate a sale of this magnitude and importance has been planned since the virus broke out. “I talked to the committee first thing I sass was we will hold an auction some how,” Trout said. “So we had the kids move forward with their projects, we’re providing a place to market their animals, like we do every year.”
A lot of hard work goes into these auctions. Trout says 110 kids are entered this year showing animals. “Tuesday all animals will be weighed in, they have to make weight,” Trout said. “The kids work so hard on these projects, we really get good partisapation from the kids and the buyers.”
No matter the turnout, Hanna Obrist, who is showing her pig this year and has for the past four year said she learns some valuable lessons from the experience.
“It brings us into a bigger community,” Obrist said. “It teaches us responsibility.”
Ryleigh Crabtree is also showing pigs this year. She said it’s been good to be able to raise a pig through the pandemic. “It’s brought a since of normality,” she said. “When we started we didn’t know if there would be an auction, but I just keep working raising my pig.”
For Cassandra and Gideon Wehage, it’s been a fun experience. Cassandra is an old pro at showing animals, It’s her last year to participate. And she is coaching her little brother Gideon.
“I’ve done it every year since 4th grade,” Cassandra said. “This year will be Gideon’s first year.”
With all the hard work and preparation, Trout is optimistic about the sale. He says the community really supports the Auction.
“The last few years has been exceptional for us,” he added. “We hope this yer will be just as good or better, that’s what we strive for.”
The Fair
The 2020 Tillamook County Fair will offer local kids and their animals a chance to shine with 4-H/FFA exhibits and the Junior Livestock Auction (JLAC). Fair board manager Camy VonSeggern said, “The fair board has been working hard to ensure that the youth in our county have a chance to participate in traditional 4-H/FFA events and the Junior Livestock Auction this year. We have a well-designed plan for youth fair participation that meets all of the Governor’s guidelines for public health safety.”
The 4-H/FFA and JLAC activities will be open to 4-H members and their families only this year, to control the number of people in the 4-H zone.
“We are pleased to be able to invite the public to come to the fair Aug. 7-8 and celebrate the amazing creativity on display by folks in Tillamook County,” VonSeggern said. “We can safely host 100 people in the buildings at one time; per the Governor’s guidelines, face coverings while indoors and social distancing are required.”
The public will be admitted in groups of 50 in 45-minute time slots. Please go online to TillamookFair.com and click on the “Ticket” to register for your time. Walk-ins are welcome, but people may have to wait for an available time slot.
Fairgoers will also enjoy fun exhibits such as Pig n Ford cars, classic cars, old time tractors, large farm equipment, Brad’s World of Reptiles, Long Horn cattle, dairy and beef, sheep and goats and some traditional fair food.
There is no charge for parking or entry, but donations are gladly accepted.
“The 2020 fair is our gift to the community,” VonSeggern said. “We need an opportunity to come together in a safe and responsible way and celebrate the heritage and people of our community. Please join us and “Let the Good Times Grow” at the Tillamook County Fair 2020.”
Go online at TillamookFair.com for more information.
Fair Schedule
Tuesday Aug. 4: 4H/FFA Animal Weigh In
Wednesday, Aug. 5: 4H/FFA Swine - Conformation Classes: Breeding, 4‐H/FFA Market, Lightweight/Heavyweight Classes
Swine – Showmanship: FFA Advance, FFA Novice, 4‐H Senior, 4‐H Intermediate, 4‐H Junior
Dog Classes: Showmanship, followed by Obedience, Agility
JLAC: Swine Auction Show
Thursday, Aug. 6: 4H/FFA
• Sheep - Conformation Classes: Breeding, Light‐weight, Heavy Weight Classes
• Sheep – Showmanship: FFA Advance, FFA Novice, 4‐H Senior, 4‐H Intermediate, 4‐H Junior
• Goats – Conformation Classes: Breeding, Light‐weight, Heavy Weight Classes
• Goats – Showmanship: FFA Advance, FFA Novice, 4‐H Senior, 4‐H Intermediate, 4‐H Junior
• Small Animals : Rabbit/Cavy Showmanship & Conformation
• Small Animals: Poultry Showmanship & Conformation
JLAC: Sheep/Goats/Poultry/Rabbit Auction Show
The Fair is open to the public:
Friday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 8, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
General parking is available in our west lot.
Enter the parking area off of Marolf Loop, by Tillamook Bay Community College.
