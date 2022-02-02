The Oregon Realtors Association Home Foundation recently awarded Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity a $4,000 grant to support their current building project.
“A big thank you to Oregon Realtors Association and our Tillamook Board of Realtors for a grant to increase affordable home ownership opportunities in Tillamook County,” Tillamook Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Cami Aufdermauer wrote. “Funding from the Home Foundation grant will support our current building project, a single family home in Hebo, Oregon. The [money] provided from this grant will help cover some of the cost of building materials for this home build.”
The Home Foundation looks for those within Oregon communities that increase homeownership possibilities.
“Tillamook Board of Realtors works closely with Habitat for Humanity on housing issues and they have proven to be an asset in our community,” Audfermauer said. “This grant allows them to continue doing great things within our community and we are so happy they were awarded the grant this year!”
Work is slated to begin on the Tillamook Habitat House in Hebo early February.
“The Oregon Association of Realtors have been a consistent supporter of our local Habitat both through their financial contributions and through volunteering,” Tillamook County Board of Realtors Executive Officer Jodi King said. “Every year our local board of realtors have made a commitment to come volunteer on a worksite alongside our Habitat Families. They are providing a true partnership when it comes to increasing affordable home ownership opportunities in Tillamook County.”
For more information on Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity and to fill out a volunteer application, visit: tillamookhabitat.org.
