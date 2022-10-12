Briar Smith

Briar Smith

Join us in welcoming Briar Smith MBA as the Executive Director for Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity (TCHFH).

When asked what brought Briar to TCHFH, she said “I love the unique, tight knit, generous, growth focused community that we are in Tillamook, which is one of the many reasons I’ve chosen this as the best place to raise my two boys. Being able to use my skills and abilities to positively impact the lives of our community members through this position will be a blessing.”

