Join us in welcoming Briar Smith MBA as the Executive Director for Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity (TCHFH).
When asked what brought Briar to TCHFH, she said “I love the unique, tight knit, generous, growth focused community that we are in Tillamook, which is one of the many reasons I’ve chosen this as the best place to raise my two boys. Being able to use my skills and abilities to positively impact the lives of our community members through this position will be a blessing.”
Briar has a passion for improving others’ lives, whether it’s through teaching teenagers how to drive, and other life skills, through Drivers Education or positively impacting lives through coaching youth sports, focusing on personal development and teambuilding. Briar has 20 years of leadership experience in both the public and private sectors and has served on/held many positions on numerous boards for non-profit organizations. Briar obtained her Masters of
Business Administration with a concentration of Leadership and Management from George Fox University in 2022. Having been born and raised in Tillamook gives her lived experience, insight and understanding of the culture, community and challenges we face in Tillamook County.
In addition to helping others Briar enjoys adventures of all types and all the things our community has to offer; paddle boarding, camping, hiking, beachcombing, riding at Sand Lake and Browns Camp, coaching youth sports (soccer, basketball, baseball) and has a passion for good food. “I’ve been blessed with safe, stable housing for myself and 3 amazing boys (my
husband Micah and sons Samuel and Nicholas). I'm looking forward to helping partner families experience the blessing of safe and stable housing as well!” (Briar).
TCHFH's mission is to bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope by constructing entry-level houses and providing critical home repairs for seniors, those with disabilities, and veterans. In addition to construction, TCHFH revitalizes communities by completing community projects that make Tillamook County a safer, happier, and healthier place to live. TCHFH is blessed to have Briar on the team to help them achieve their mission of decent, safe, and affordable housing for all.
