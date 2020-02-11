The Tillamook Fired Defense Board has chosen Bay City Fire Department’s Bridget Sigman as their Volunteer Firefighter of the month in February of 2020.
Bridget is 38 and lives in Bay City, she is originally from Chino, Calif.
Bridget has two children, Dylan Sigman, 10, who is in fourth grade, and Kennedy Sigman, 8, who is in the third grade.
Bridget earned a B.A. in communication and is attending school to become a Registered Nurse.
In her spare time Bridget, enjoys, hiking, kayaking, outdoor activities, sports, sewing and spending time with her family.
“I became a firefighter because I enjoy helping others in my community,” she said. “I find joy in helping others in need, it’s the most rewarding aspect of my time with the department.”
“Firefighter Sigman joined the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department in September 2017, and has been an active member in training, responding to calls for service, and in the various other details that membership in a Volunteer Fire Department entail,” Bay City Fire Chief Darrell Griffith said. “She has also recently been certified as an NFPA Firefighter I through DPSST, Keep up the good work Bridget.”
