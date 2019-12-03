The Tillamook Firefighter of the Month for December is Nick Theoharis of the Rockaway Beach Fire Department.
Theoharis is 38 years old and lives in Rockaway Beach with his wife Jackie and their children Nikos, age 7 and Dimitri, age 5.
Theoharis works at the City of Garibaldi in the Public Works Department as a Utility Worker 2.
Theoharis enjoys hunting, fishing, working on cars and flying his drone.
He says he became a firefighter because he really wanted to be of service to his community and wanted to be a part of a group of people working together for the common good.
Theoharis also says the most rewarding part of being a firefighter is, “learning new and being part of a team of great people.”
Congratulations Theoharis on being honored with Tillamook County’s Firefighter of the Month, and thank you for your service to our community and county.
