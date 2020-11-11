The Bay City Fire Department has chosen Jacob Griffith as our firefighter of the month. Volunteers are the heart of any City, and Bay City is proud of the volunteer tradition that has allowed us to provide emergency service to our neighbors for many years.
Biography: Jacob Griffith
Department: Bay City Fire Department
Rank: Firefighter
Age: 20
Residence: Bay City
Home Town: Bay City
Children: None
Occupation: Student
Education: Graduate Neah-Kah-Nie High School.
Hobbies: Reading
Jacob became a firefighter to help people.
He finds the reactions he gets from children to be the most rewarding part of being a volunteer firefighter. He added that he really enjoys their reaction to him when he removes his helmet and facepiece, and they see that he is one of them.
Firefighter Griffith joined the Bay City Volunteer Fire Department in January 2015 as a cadet, and has been an active member in training, responding to calls for service, and in the various other details that membership in a Volunteer Fire Department entail. So far in 2020 Jacob has volunteered more than 400 hours. Keep up the good work Jacob.
