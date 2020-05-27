Gavin McClaskey, a firefighter with the Tillamook Fire District, is the Firefighter of the Month for April 2020. McClaskey is 32 years old and married to Periwinkle Parsons. Gavin lives in Tillamook and is originally from Portland. He says he has no kids, but a dog named Lucious Fox.
Gavin is a Building Manager, he’s finishing his BA in Business Administration with a minor in Arabic. His hobbies include spending time at the ocean, anything with water and he enjoys woodworking.
Gavin says after his service in the military he wanted to continue to give back to the community and the best part of being a firefighter is he likes to be able to help people in need.
Gavin is a veteran of the United States navy and was awarded TFD Rookie of the year in 2018. Help us in congratulating Gavin. We thank you for your service Gavin on a job well done in keeping our community safe.
