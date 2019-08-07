Fairgoers will experience “Country Nights and Carnival Lights,” at this year’s Tillamook County Fair. Vendors and booths began setting up for the Tillamook County Fair, the morning of Monday, August 5 in preparation of the big opening day. The fair will be from Wednesday, August 7 to Saturday, August 10 and open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. all days.
Each day of the fair has its own theme. Wednesday is Opening Day and will include a Canned Food Drive. Kids 15 years old and under get into the fair for free if they bring two cans of food. Thursday is Pioneer Day, which will include a Tillamook’s Got Talent Contest at the Courtyard Stage from 11:30-12 p.m. Friday is Tillamook County Merchant’s Day. The horse-racing will begin at 12;30 p.m. each day. Saturday is Recognition Day, which will include the Pig-N-Ford Championships at 5:30 p.m (Pig-N-Ford races begin each day at 5:30 sharp).
Main stage entertainment will start on Wednesday and will include Tracy Byrd on the TLC A Division of Fibre Federal Credit Union Stadium at 8 p.m. Thursday’s entertainment will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will include Drake White & The Big Fire on the TLC stage at 8 p.m. Sugar Ray will perform on the TLC stage on Friday at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.