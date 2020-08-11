The 2020 Tillamook County Fair ‘Let the Good Times Grow’ this year with an old-fashioned fair, focused on 4-H/ FFA exhibits, various arts and crafts exhibits, and a reptile room.
The 2020 Tillamook County Fair offered local kids and their animals a chance to shine with 4-H/FFA exhibits and the Junior Livestock Auction (JLAC) held Aug. 4-6.
Fair board manager Camy VonSeggern said in a previous article, “The fair board has been working hard to ensure that the youth in our county have a chance to participate in traditional 4-H/FFA events and the Junior Livestock Auction this year. We have a well-designed plan for youth fair participation that meets all of the Governor’s guidelines for public health safety.”
The 4-H/FFA and JLAC activities were open to 4-H members and their families only this year, to control the number of people in the 4-H zone.
The public attended the fair Aug. 7-8 and celebrated the creativity on display in various exhibits. Face coverings were required in the buildings, as well as social distancing. The public was admitted in groups of 50 in 45-minute time slots.
Fairgoers also enjoyed fun exhibits such as Pig n Ford cars, classic cars, old time tractors, large farm equipment, Brad’s World of Reptiles, Long Horn cattle, and some traditional fair food.
