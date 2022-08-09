The Tillamook County Fair is finally here and it all happens Aug. 10 - 13 this week. With a little something for everyone, this year’s fair is not to be missed. Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with the Tillamook County Fair’s 2022 theme, “Hay Bales & Cow Tails.”
The Tillamook County Fair’s carnival area opens at noon each day, with a variety of rides and games for kids big and small.
Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing will again be providing four days of racing excitement, with races starting around 1 p.m. daily, Wednesday through Saturday.
Brad’s World Reptiles will be a fun focal point in Fair Acres, along with some of the favorite kids’ activities like Farmer For A Day and educational displays from local school districts.
The Tillamook County Fair’s Courtyard stage will host free entertainment for fair-goers each day, with Brad’s World Reptiles demonstrations, ice cream tasting contests, Brian Bon’s Powerhouse Percussive Dance, and more. Check the Fair Tab in this issue or the Fair’s Visitors Guide for a complete list of fair activities, event times, grandstand and courtyard schedules.
The Fair’s Concert Series kicks off the Wednesday with Stone In Love, a Journey tribute band. Thursday’s night concert showcases The Marshall Tucker Band. And rounding out the concert series Friday is headliner Ryan Hurd. All concerts are free with your Fair admission. Concerts are held in the Averill Arena Grandstands starting at 8 pm Wednesday through Friday.
Of course, you don’t want to miss the traditional Pig-N-Ford races, happening at 5:30 p.m. each night in the Grandstands. Saturday night culminates the end of the Fair with the annual Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m.
And what would a Fair be without food? From coffee, elephant ears, corn dogs, and burger, to pasta, tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, and deep fried Twinkies, you’ll never be hungry. Come for the food, stay for the fun.
The Tillamook County Fair runs Aug. 10-13, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. each day. More information inside the Headlight Herald Fair Tab, the Fair’s Visitors Guide or online at tillamookfair.com
