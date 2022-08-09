Fair

Rides and vendors and also a big draw. The fair gates are opens each day at 10 a.m. and ends each evening at 10 p.m.

 Headlight file photo

The Tillamook County Fair is finally here and it all happens Aug. 10 - 13 this week.  With a little something for everyone, this year’s fair is not to be missed. Open 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with the Tillamook County Fair’s 2022 theme, “Hay Bales & Cow Tails.”

The Tillamook County Fair’s carnival area opens at noon each day, with a variety of rides and games for kids big and small.

Pig and Ford

The Pig-N-Ford Races are always a huge draw, races start each night at 5:30 p.m. in the Grandstands.
