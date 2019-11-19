The Tillamook County Fair Board is seeking dedicated members to join them in the planning and management of the Fair and Fairgrounds. They are seeking individuals with various skills sets, including, but not limited to: effective communications, team-based philosophy, mid to heavy equipment operation, project management, animal husbandry and event planning.
If you have a passion for the fair and want to be part of a hard-working, action-oriented board, apply. There is no financial compensation but there is ample opportunity for public service. The successful applicant will serve a three-year term.
Membership application forms are available on the County website under the Board of Commissioners’ page. Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5 p.m. Dec. 23.
