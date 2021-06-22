The Tillamook County Fair is back in action this year, Wednesday, Aug. 11, through Saturday, Aug. 14. With a little something for everyone, this year’s fair is not to be missed. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Aug. 11 through Aug. 14, the Tillamook County Fair’s 2021 theme is “A Time To Shine”.
The Tillamook County Fair’s carnival area opens at noon each day, with a variety of rides and games for kids big and small. Back by popular demand, Rainier Amusements will be offering “All You Can Ride” bracelets for $30 if purchased by Tuesday, Aug. 10. Ride bracelets will be available for $40 during the Fair. Ride tickets on sale starting July 6 only on the Fair’s website: tillamookfair.com
Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing will again be providing four days of racing excitement, with races starting around 1 p.m. daily, Wednesday through Saturday.
Brad’s World Reptiles is moving to a bigger and better space this year! Check them out in the tennis courts with an expanded exotic animal display, along with the Old Iron Club and educational displays from the local school districts.
The Tillamook County Fair’s Courtyard stage will host free entertainment for all fair-goers each day, with Washboard Willy’s a one-man band, Brad’s World Reptiles demonstrations, ice cream tasting contests, Godfrey the Magician, Dr. Fun & Dr. Good – balloon artists, the Street Drum Corp, and more!
Of course, you don’t want to miss the traditional Pig-N-Ford races, happening at 5:30 p.m. each night in the Grandstands. Saturday night culminates the end of the fair with the annual Demolition Derby at 7:30 p.m.
And what would a fair be without food?! From coffee, elephant ears, corn dogs, and burgers…to pasta, tacos, Philly cheesesteaks, and deep fried Twinkies, you will never be hungry. Come for the food, stay for the fun!
The Tillamook County Fair runs Aug. 11-14, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Season admission and parking passes will be on sale soon – check the fair’s Facebook page for up to date information. Ride tickets will only be available for purchase starting July 6 on the Fair’s website: tillamookfair.com. The Fair Office will have an online ticketing kiosk available for ride ticket purchases as well. For more information, visit the Fair’s website at www.tillamookfair.com or email TillamookFair@TillamookFair.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.