The public is invited to attend the 4-H Fashion Revue at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, in the auditorium (skating rink) at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. The revue will feature Tillamook County 4-H clothing, knitting and crocheting members and the outfits or items they have sewn, knitted or crocheted this year and the ready-to-wear contest that features outfits purchased and accessorized by the participant for less than $25. At the conclusion of the revue, awards will be presented to the champion and reserve champion in each age division and delegates to state fair will be announced.
The annual fabric swap and sale will also be held in conjunction with the 4-H fashion revue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 29. Fabric donations can be dropped off at the skating rink on the Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, July 28. Anyone is welcome to donate good fabric, notions and other sewing supplies for the sale or stop by the skating rink and shop the sale. Proceeds from the sale benefit the 4-H clothing project and 4-H college scholarships.
The fashion revue at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, is the official Tillamook County Fair fashion revue. There is no charge to attend and you will get a preview of what you will see in the 4-H clothing, knitting and crocheting divisions at the Tillamook County Fair.
