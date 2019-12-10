Tillamook County Democrats for a Winter Holiday Party from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at 7615 Fawcett Creek Road. This event is hosted by Susan Henderson and Brad Pierce.
Bring finger food to share. Some alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided. There will be holiday music and the opportunity to win a special holiday game prize.
The TillCoDems will close their 2019 Diapers and Wipes Drive on Saturday. Donations of diapers and wipes will be given to Tides of Change, a community resource organization, formerly known as the Women’s Resource Center. You can donate as the Holiday Party Entrance fee on Saturday or contact Georgi at 303-681-5947 or Andrea at 503-812-8959 before Dec. 14.
