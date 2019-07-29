Tillamook County Democrats will be hosting Democratic Debate Parties on Tuesday, July 30 and Wednesday, July 31 beginning at 4:30 at Rendezvous Restaurant in the backroom.
Come enjoy the company of other Democrats, get some dinner or a drink, and enjoy the Democratic debates, followed by thoughtful discussion and maybe a debate of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.