The Tillamook County Dairy Women are excited to be holding the 2021 Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador contest on Sunday, May 16. Two qualified girls running for the title this year.
2019 Tillamook County Dairy Princess-Ambassador, Araya Wilks, will pass the crown to the newly elected princess and officially retire, as there was not a county dairy princess in 2020 due to the pandemic.
To qualify to be a part of the program the candidate must have dairy experience by living or working on a dairy or dairy related field, participating in 4H/FFA in a dairy project or by being a part of a dairy or dairy products judging team.
Allison Dixson and Mariana Llamas, both Tillamook High School seniors, will be vying for this year’s title. The contestants submitted a written cover letter and application outlining their qualifications and achievements. They will also be participating in an interview with the 3 judge panel, presenting a prepared speech related to the dairy industry and presenting a 60 second television commercial promoting dairy products to the audience.
Allison Dixson:
Dixson is the daughter of James and Chrissy Dixson. Allison was a member of the FFA dairy judging team that represented Oregon at the national contest in 2018.
“Having the opportunity to compete in Dairy Evaluation at the National FFA Conventions was extremely challenging for me but it also taught me that I am stronger than I let myself see,” Dixson wrote in her application. “I would consider that experience to be one of my greatest accomplishments. While my experience in the industry is somewhat limited, my passion is anything but,” Dixson said.
Dixson has been heavily involved in 4-H and FFA and has held leadership positions and received high awards in both organizations. She is an avid archer and has placed in national contests. Additionally, Allison has assisted with canned food drives, blood donation drives, the Odd Fellows pumpkin patch for kids, the Paw-It-Forward pet supply drive, wrestling statistician and the Tillamook High School Charity Drive.
She is planning on attending Montana State University to major in animal sciences and agriculture business management. She is accepted into the MSU Honor’s College and looks forward to working in an agriculturally related field. Allison is excited to have the opportunity to represent and advocate the dairy industry and to see the doors this program may open for her personally.
Mariana Llamas:
Llamas is the daughter of Erika and Hector Llamas. She has been connected to the dairy industry her entire life. Her dad is a veterinarian herdsman at Misty Meadow Dairy and it is by watching him that inspired her to become involved herself. She has carried a dairy project in FFA for 4 years. She enjoys working with and preparing the animals for fairs and shows. Mariana has also been employed by C&C Dairy as calf manger where she cared for and fed 50 calves daily. Furthermore, she has been a member of the Tillamook FFA dairy evaluation team.
“My love and passion for the dairy industry has grown and continues to grow. I hope to obtain this position to increase knowledge and promote the dairy industry as a whole,” Llamas said. “I also believe that by becoming an ambassador of the dairy industry, I can increase diversity, make sure that everyone feels welcome and safe, and be a role model for young Hispanic girls.” Llamas wrote in her application.
Mariana has kept busy in addition to her school and work schedule. She has held offices in FFA, served as class president, has been a Juntos leader, an overall Charity Drive chair, Key Club president, and a member of the National Honors Society, Science Research Club, Varsity Volleyball and Tennis teams and a member of Pep Band and the Honors Jazz Band.
Llamas plans to attend Tillamook Bay Community College to study agricultural sciences.
The Tillamook Dairy Women are looking forward to a busy and successful year working with our princess-ambassador to promote dairy products and the industry that is so vital in our community.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is not open to the public this year.
