Last week I paid a visit to Valley Venture Farms, located at 820 Hallstrom Road in Tillamook, a fourth-generation dairy farm that was originally purchased from the Schild family by Jack and Sharon Bennett in
1961.
Today the farm is owned by Norm and Dory Bennett, Norm and Dory’s son Blaise, his wife, Kirstin, and their children, Lila, Brayton, Leighna, and Tucker.
“Our farm is 80 acres with a herd of 120 milking cows,” Blaise said. “Most of our herd are Holsteins with a few Jerseys.”
The farm produces 1000 gallons of milk daily, 7000 gallons weekly, and 30,000 gallons monthly. 350 gallons are purchased each week by Blaise’s brother, Levi, which is part of the product delivered to residences throughout Tillamook County by Bennett Family Farms (owned by Levi and his family).
The vast majority is sold to the Tillamook Creamery.
“I think one of our successes is just being able to flourish,” Kirsten said.
“We’ve been using a DeLaval robotic milking system since 2014,” Blaise added. “That has made the whole process a lot easier. We also make as much of our own feed as we can and help other farms produce their own feed.”
“Because of the high standards of our dairy, a lot of people come out to take tours,” Kirstin said. “We have had visitors from as far as Australia.”
But the continued success of the farm was not without sacrifice and perseverance.
“When Blaise’s grandparents (Jack and Sharon) first bought this farm, he was working three jobs and she was driving a school bus just to make this dream happen,” Kirstin said. “Plus raising five children at the same time.”
And like a few other dairy farms in the county, this one is indeed a family affair.
“I’m one of the lucky ones because my dad and I are best friends,” Blaise said.
One of the rites of passage on the farm are the “hay loads.”
“When each of our children turns seven, they get to ride along to get a load of hay,” Kirstin explained. “We used to get it from Goldendale, Washington. Now we get it from
Riley, Oregon, about 100 miles east of Bend. Each of our kids gets really excited when it’s their turn!”
The Bennett’s also credit their employees as another crucial part of their success.
“We have some incredible employees,” Kirstin stressed. “We have between five and ten, depending on the time of year. One of our employees, Genaro Tapia, has been with us now for over 18 years.”
When it comes to challenges, Venture Valley Farms, not unlike other dairy farms in the county, have had their share of similar ones but also some that are unique.
“Just like other dairies, the rising costs of everything is one,” Blaise said. “And the winters, with so much wet weather. The elk have been another problem. We’ve had to build fences to keep them out, to keep them from eating all the feed.”
And getting water in the summers has been another challenge for them that most other dairies in the county do not face.
“We don’t have any rivers near us, so we have to use city water,” Blaise explained. “We’ve drilled several wells with no success, and city water is expensive.”
“There is definitely a lack of education when it comes to the dairy industry,” Kristin added. “That is something that affects all dairies.”
“And there are more and more regulations every year,” Blaise said. “That is part of what the general public doesn’t understand.”
“We’ve personally built most of the buildings on our farm,” Norm said. “And I don’t mean that we had contractors build them. We built them ourselves from the ground up.”
The values of growing up on a dairy farm are another thing Kirstin appreciates. “Kids that grow up on a farm learn a lot of respect for and knowledge of animals as opposed to kids who only see animals when they visit a fair. And dairy farming is a lifestyle for the whole family, not just the guys.”
