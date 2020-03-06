The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC), a local arm of the Oregon Cultural Trust, is now taking applications for members of its board of directors. TCCC board members serve as local ambassadors for the Oregon Cultural Trust and collaborate with the Trust to re-grant funds to worthy cultural projects in the county.
Funded projects in Tillamook County fall into one or more of the following categories: cultural education, community arts, heritage, environment, and/or traditions. More information about the Oregon Cultural Trust may be found at: www.culturaltrust.org.
Volunteer TCCC board members must have a knowledge of and dedication to cultural endeavors in the county, be prepared to participate in regularly scheduled meetings (four or five each year) and participate with at least one working group. Members may be affiliated with a cultural organization but would be excused from discussion of that organization should it apply for a TCCC grant.
The board consists of representatives from north, central, and south county who serve three-year rotating terms (some members retiring, and others added each year). Applications are now being accepted for all areas of the county.
To obtain an application form or request more information, write to the Board Chair at TillamookCCC@gmail.com.
