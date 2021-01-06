Funds
Photo: Metro Creative

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) board has recently awarded 2021 grant funds to nine Tillamook County cultural organizations and individuals. The coalition administers and distributes Oregon Cultural Trust funding in Tillamook County. TCCC is grateful for all organizations that applied and that continue to enrich the culture of Tillamook County.

The organizations receiving 2021 funding are: Bay City Arts Center – The DaVinci Project in Tillamook schools

City of Nehalem – Restoration of Historic Cemetery Plots

Deanne Ragnell – Restoration of Historic Wheeler Photographic Displays

Garibaldi Museum – History in the Time of Covid

Lower Nehalem Community Trust – Headwaters Interpretive Signage

Mike Arseneault – Rockaway Beach. Heritage, History, and Other Stories

Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative – Historic Boathouse Goes Digital

Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad – Finish the CLM 3 Engine

Sitka Center for Art and Ecology – Youth Arts Program

Founded in 2002, the Oregon Cultural Trust (OCT) works to protect and stabilize Oregon cultural resources by creating a solid foundation for the future; expanding public awareness of the quality of, access to, and use of culture in Oregon; and ensuring that Oregon cultural resources are strong and dynamic contributors to Oregon’s communities and quality of life.

Each year, one-third of Trust funds go to 45 Oregon County Cultural Coalitions. Coalitions, in turn, grant those funds to local cultural programs or projects in their counties. The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) selects projects to receive funding in the following areas: education, community arts, heritage, environment, and traditions.

To learn more about the Trust, go to www.culturaltrust.org. For TCCC grant application guidelines and deadlines, visit http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-cultural-coalition.html, and like us on Facebook.

TCCC is looking for additional board members for 2021 who are aligned with the Oregon Cultural Trust and TCCC missions to enhance local arts, heritage and humanities in Tillamook County. Currently, all meetings are held virtually via Zoom. Contact TCCC at tillamookccc@gmail.com to request a board membership application.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Daily Headlines Sign Up

Online Poll

Should the federal government approve a $2,000 per person stimulus package?

You voted:

Online Poll

Should the federal government approve a $2,000 per person stimulus package?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.