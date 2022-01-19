The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) board has recently awarded 2022 grant funds to five Tillamook County cultural organizations. The Coalition administers and distributes Oregon Cultural Trust funding in Tillamook County. TCCC is grateful for all organizations that applied and that continue to enrich the culture of Tillamook County.
The organizations receiving 2022 funding are:
Tillamook County Pioneer Museum – Object Reconciliation and Accessibility Project
North Coast Recreational District – Performing Arts Center Theater Signage
Neskowin Valley School – Environment and Sustainability Project
Riverbend Players – Theater Fundamentals Workshops
White Clover Grange – Heritage Apple Tree Oral History Project
Founded in 2002, the Oregon Cultural Trust (OCT) works to protect and stabilize Oregon cultural resources by creating a solid foundation for the future; expanding public awareness of the quality of, access to, and use of culture in Oregon; and ensuring that Oregon cultural resources are strong and dynamic contributors to Oregon’s communities and quality of life.
Each year, one-third of Trust funds go to 45 Oregon County Cultural Coalitions. Coalitions, in turn, grant those funds to local cultural programs or projects in their counties. The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) selects projects to receive funding in the following areas: education, community arts, heritage, environment, and traditions.
To learn more about the Trust, go to www.culturaltrust.org. For TCCC grant application guidelines and deadlines, visit http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-cultural-coalition.html, and like us on Facebook.
TCCC is looking for additional Board members for 2022 who are aligned with the Oregon Cultural Trust and TCCC missions to enhance local arts, heritage and humanities in Tillamook County. Currently, all meetings are held virtually via Zoom. Contact TCCC at tillamookccc@gmail.com to request a board membership application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.