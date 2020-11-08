Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) is now accepting grant applications for fiscal year 2021. The application due date is Nov. 20. This grant opportunity is for Tillamook County citizens and organizations interested in obtaining funding to develop projects that celebrate the arts, humanities and heritage of our county.
For eligibility requirements and grant application details, visit the Tillamook County Cultural Coalition webpage at http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-cultural-coalition.html. Also, for those not familiar with the application process, TCCC has a short presentation tool available, “TCCC Application Workshop for 2021 Grants.” To receive this tool and/or to ask any questions, email tillamookccc@gmail.com.
New applications will be reviewed by the TCCC Board and applicants will be notified of funding decisions mid-January 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.