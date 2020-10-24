Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) is now accepting grant applications for fiscal year 2021. The application due date is November 20, 2020. This grant opportunity is for Tillamook County citizens and organizations interested in obtaining funding to develop projects that celebrate the arts, humanities, and heritage of our county.
To be considered for a fiscal year 2021 TCCC Grant, projects must address one or more of the following: cultural education, community arts, heritage, the environment, and/or traditions. To be eligible, grant applicants must be an individual(s), a non-profit organization, or a governmental organization. Individuals must be residents of and organizations must maintain registered headquarters in Tillamook County. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of Tillamook County residents.
In a normal year, TCCC would hold an in-person workshop to provide training on the grant application process. Because meeting in a room together is not safe at this time, TCCC has a short presentation tool saved in PDF, “TCCC Application Workshop for 2021 Grants,” available to interested individuals and organizations. Of course, TCCC can be contacted at any time with any questions or concerns regarding the application process. To receive the “TCCC Application Workshop for 2021 Grants” presentation and/or to ask any unanswered questions, email tillamookccc@gmail.com
Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application process is also available at the TCCC website: http://www.tcpm.org/tillamook-co-cultural-coalition.html.
New applications will be reviewed by the TCCC Board and applicants will be notified of funding decisions mid-January 2021.
Grants funded in the past have ranged from $500 to $2,000. Recipients of the 2020 awards include: Tillamook Padres Unidos, Riverbend Players, Janet Maher/Nehalem Bay Artists Coalition, Mudd-Nick Foundation, Yvette Clark, North County Recreation District.
Again, questions may be directed to TCCC at tillamookccc@gmail.com.
