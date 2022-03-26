TILLAMOOK, Ore., March 22, 2022 — The Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) will offer 10 scholarships in the amount of $2,500 to students in Tillamook and Morrow counties this year as part of its 20th annual Excellence in Leadership scholarship program.
TCCA seeks to recognize outstanding students of all backgrounds who demonstrate leadership through service to their school and community and who are involved and engaged in making their communities a better place to live, study and work. The scholarship program continues the 113-year-old dairy cooperative’s tradition of giving back to the communities where it operates and supporting students in their pursuit to continue their education. Since the program launched in 2003, TCCA has awarded $232,000 in scholarships to more than 110 students.
The TCCA Excellence in Leadership scholarships are awarded based on leadership, community and school involvement, and scholastic achievement, and will be awarded to graduating high school seniors in the 2021-2022 school year, undergraduate college students or graduate students who are working towards an advanced degree. Of the scholarships that will be awarded:
· One of the scholarships will be awarded to the child of a current TCCA farmer-owner;
· One of the scholarships will be awarded to a TCCA employee or child of a current TCCA employee; and
· The remainder of the scholarships will be awarded to graduating high school seniors, undergraduate college students or graduate school students with permanent residency in Tillamook or Morrow counties, and who are involved and engaged in making their communities a better place to live, study and work.
All students who are applying for one of TCCA’s scholarships must have a standard GPA of 3.0 or above. Additional eligibility requirements apply.
New this year to the TCCA scholarship program is the addition of a tenth scholarship and an increase in the funds awarded to each student, which they may apply to tuition, fees, and books and equipment needed for studies. Additionally, the application is now available online at https://excellenceinleadership.paperform.co.
To apply for a scholarship, students must return a completed application, and all required supporting documents, to the TCCA scholarship committee no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022. To request instructions, eligibility requirements or a link to the online application, or to submit questions, please send an email to scholarship@tillamook.com.
Completed Applications Due April 15
TCCA is proud to help support local students’ efforts to become tomorrow’s leaders.
About Tillamook County Creamery Association
Founded in 1909 as a farmer-owned cooperative, Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) recently achieved the distinction as a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™) and prides itself on its commitment to bringing to market the most consistent, best tasting, highest quality dairy products made in the most natural way possible. Guided by the belief that everyone deserves real food that makes them feel good every day, Tillamook® produces internationally recognized, award-winning cheese as well as exceptional ice cream, butter, cream cheese spreads, yogurt and sour cream, made with unwavering values that never sacrifice or compromise quality for profit. TCCA is owned by almost 80 farming families, primarily based in Tillamook County, Oregon. TCCA operates production facilities in Tillamook and Boardman, Oregon and employs more than 900 people throughout the state. The Tillamook Creamery is the largest tourist attraction on the coast of Oregon and one of the most popular in the state, attracting more than one million visitors each year. For more information on TCCA and Tillamook, visit Tillamook.com.
