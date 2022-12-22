Danell Boggs

Danell Boggs

Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC) has a new doctor in the house: Danell Boggs, Licensed Clinical Social Worker and Certified Alcohol and Drug Counselor, has earned her Doctorate in Behavioral Health (DBH) from Arizona State University.

“We are so proud and pleased to make this announcement,” said Marlene Putman, Administrator of Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC). “Danell has been working on this credential for three years while working full time. Tillamook County should be very proud of her as well. She is a true asset to our community and TCCHC.”

