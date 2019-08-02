The Tillamook County Community Health Centers invites the public to join them and tour their newest health center at the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony from 2-4 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7 at Tillamook Bay Community College.
Please RSVP to Donna Gigoux at dgigoux@co.tillamook.or.us.
The new mobile health center is built on a new Winnebago chassis and is the result of more than 4,000 man hours of custom work between Winnebago and ADI Mobile Health in Tualatin. The highly customized van was funded by a variety of grants, including U.S. Health Resources & Services Administration, Columbia Pacific CCO, CareOregon Dental and Oregon Health Authority. Columbia Pacific CCO also provides for much of the cost of staffing the van for the first year.
“This is an exciting new resource for the resident of Tillamook County,” said Tillamook County Community Health Centers (TCCHC) administrator, Marlene Putman, in a press release. “It’s the collaboration of many partners and resources and provides for alternative access to care. This van can be used in schools, clinics, churches, and community centers to provide much-needed care.”
THHC has been a Federally Qualified Health Center since 1994, providing medical, dental, behavioral, and public health services.
“We have a fantastic team at our Health Centers, which serves all of Tillamook County,” said Putman.
