The Tillamook County Beekeepers Assoc. is making good use to the funds they raised through their beehive raffles they held all summer long culminating to the drawing at the Tillamook County Fair in August.
According to Brad York, the president of the local beekeepers association, they raised a total of $4,000, spent $2,500 on the trees and signs and also donated $1,000 to Oregon State University Bee Lab for research with the Oregon State Beekeepers Assoc. also matching $500 of that donation.
“This is a long term project,” York said. “We want to do this every year in the fall.”
York has his reasons. He only buys trees that are “Bee friendly,” and he says that trees are a great source for bees.
“Flowers provide bees nectar (carbohydrates) and pollen (protein) to meet their nutritional needs,” York said. “Healthy bees need more flowers to help them overcome the odds, one flowering tree is equivalent to one acre of flowers.”
The local beekeepers donated 11 trees that were planted at Hoquarton Park in Tillamook and five trees were donated to the City of Manzanita as well. The local beekeepers are looking for any help with this ongoing project.
“Other organizations, fraternities, associations are invited to join us to plant even more trees in the coming years,” York said. “People can also go online at tillamookbeekeepers.org and donate money to our Save the Tillamook Honeybee fund.”
All funds go directly to saving the honeybee. People can and are encouraged to plant similar bee-friendly flowering trees or shrubs in their yards to help with the bees.
Forty-five-percent of honey bee colonies are dying off every year in the U.S. due to lack of forage, pesticides and mites, York added.
