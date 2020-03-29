Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Becoming windy late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.