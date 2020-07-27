The 2020 Tillamook County 4-H Horse Fair was held July 9-10. Results are listed below:
4-H Ages and Division of the 4-H Enrollment Year
Junior: Intermediate: Senior:
9-11 years old 12-14 years old 15-19 years old
Ribbon Chart for 4-H Results
CH Champion
RC Reserve Champion
B Blue (excellent quality)
R Red (good quality)
W White (fair quality)
Class & Division Ribbon
4-H Showmanship – Jr. Division
Reese Hopkes CH
Blair Hallock RC
Annalise Moran B
Bella Wolk B
Sandra Hall R
4-H Showmanship – Int. Division
Matthew Averill CH
Sarah Vieten RC
Brynnen Blaser R
Madeline Prince R
4-H Showmanship – Sr. Division
Cassie Wehage CH
Anja Garcia RC
Chloe Rieger R
Olivia Olson R
4-H Walk Trot – Jr. Division
Sandra Hall R
4-H Western Equitation – Jr. Division
Reese Hopkes CH
Blair Hallock RC
Annalise Moran B
Bella Wolk R
4-H Western Equitation – Int. Division
Matthew Averill CH
Sarah Vieten RC
Brynnen Blaser B
Madeline Prince R
4-H Western Equitation – Sr. Division
Cassie Wehage CH
Anja Garcia R
Chloe Rieger R
Olivia Olson R
4-H English Equitation – Jr. Division
Reese Hopkes R
4-H English Equitation – Int. Division
Matthew Averill R
Sarah Vieten R
4-H English Equitation – Sr. Division
Cassie Wehage CH
4-H Trail – Jr. Division
Reese Hopkes CH
Annalise Moran RC
Bella Wolk R
Blair Hallock R
4-H Trail – Int. Division
Sarah Vieten CH
Brynnen Blaser R
Madeline Prince R
Matthew Averill W
4-H Trail – Sr. Division
Cassie Wehage CH
Anja Garcia R
4-H In-Hand Trail – Int. Division
Sarah Vieten R
4-H Ground Training – Int. Division
Sarah Vieten R
4-H Ground Training – Sr. Division
Cassie Wehage R
OSU Extension Service- Tillamook County would also like to express their appreciation to all of the volunteers that helped to make this event successful.
With more than 6 million members, 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth program in the United States. Oregon State University 4-H Youth Development Program has connected thousands of local youth to engaging hands-on learning opportunities and supportive adult partnerships.
4-H empowers young people with hands-on learning experiences to help them grow and thrive. By creating a safe and welcoming environment, young people develop the skills needed to make a positive impact on the world around them.
