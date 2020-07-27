Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

The 2020 Tillamook County 4-H Horse Fair was held July 9-10. Results are listed below:

4-H Ages and Division of the 4-H Enrollment Year

Junior:               Intermediate:         Senior:

9-11 years old    12-14 years old      15-19 years old

Ribbon Chart for 4-H Results

CH Champion

RC Reserve Champion

B Blue (excellent quality)

R Red (good quality)

W White (fair quality)

Class & Division                  Ribbon

4-H Showmanship – Jr. Division

Reese Hopkes                     CH

Blair Hallock                       RC

Annalise Moran                   B

Bella Wolk                          B

Sandra Hall                        R

4-H Showmanship – Int. Division

Matthew Averill                  CH

Sarah Vieten                     RC

Brynnen Blaser                  R

Madeline Prince                  R

4-H Showmanship – Sr. Division

Cassie Wehage                  CH

Anja Garcia                      RC

Chloe Rieger                     R

Olivia Olson                      R

4-H Walk Trot – Jr. Division

Sandra Hall                     R

4-H Western Equitation – Jr. Division

Reese Hopkes                CH

Blair Hallock                  RC

Annalise Moran              B

Bella Wolk                     R

4-H Western Equitation – Int. Division

Matthew Averill             CH

Sarah Vieten                RC

Brynnen Blaser            B

Madeline Prince           R

4-H Western Equitation – Sr. Division

Cassie Wehage          CH

Anja Garcia               R

Chloe Rieger             R

Olivia Olson              R

4-H English Equitation – Jr. Division

Reese Hopkes          R

4-H English Equitation – Int. Division

Matthew Averill      R

Sarah Vieten          R

4-H English Equitation – Sr. Division

Cassie Wehage      CH

4-H Trail – Jr. Division

Reese Hopkes       CH

Annalise Moran     RC

Bella Wolk            R

Blair Hallock        R

4-H Trail – Int. Division

Sarah Vieten        CH

Brynnen Blaser     R

Madeline Prince    R

Matthew Averill    W

4-H Trail – Sr. Division

Cassie Wehage     CH

Anja Garcia          R

4-H In-Hand Trail – Int. Division

Sarah Vieten        R

4-H Ground Training – Int. Division

Sarah Vieten      R

4-H Ground Training – Sr. Division

Cassie Wehage     R

OSU Extension Service- Tillamook County would also like to express their appreciation to all of the volunteers that helped to make this event successful.

With more than 6 million members, 4-H is the largest out-of-school youth program in the United States. Oregon State University 4-H Youth Development Program has connected thousands of local youth to engaging hands-on learning opportunities and supportive adult partnerships.

4-H empowers young people with hands-on learning experiences to help them grow and thrive. By creating a safe and welcoming environment, young people develop the skills needed to make a positive impact on the world around them.

