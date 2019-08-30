Singers of all skill levels and age 18 or older are invited and encouraged to join the Tillamook Community Chorus.
There are no auditions and reading music is not a requirement. The Chorus rehearses on Thursday evenings from 6:30-8:30 pm in the choir room at Tillamook High School. There are two rehearsal cycles: one in the fall and one in the spring, each concluding with a public concert.
The next cycle begins Thursday, September 5, when new and returning Chorus members will gather to register beginning at 6pm. At 6:30pm, the first rehearsal will begin. The registration fee for the fall cycle is $45 (covers printed music, director’s stipend, etc.) and there is financial assistance available (just ask at the registration table).
Interested folks are invited to come and try the first night at no charge. If you're unable to sing but would still like to be involved with the Chorus, ask us about becoming a Contributor. The fall concert will have a holiday theme and be presented on Saturday, December 7.
Questions about Tillamook Community Chorus can be directed to Mary at (503) 812-1830.
