Tillamook Coast Visitors Association has established two annual scholarships at Tillamook Bay Community College. Named the Tillamook Coast Outdoor Program Scholarship, each award is $1,000 and available now to students enrolling in TBCC’s Nature and Outdoors Program.
“As part of our continuing efforts to support local workforce initiatives, we are thrilled to offer these two scholarships to students seeking training in the nature and outdoor recreation fields,” said Dan Haag, TCVA Trails and Outdoor Recreation Manager.
The scholarships support students who are seeking a career in the outdoors or in a work environment that focuses on the natural environment. TBCC’s Nature and Outdoors Program is perfect for students who want to work with animals, crops, farms, and trees. In the program, TBCC offers several degree options that offer hands on learning from local experts and educators in the field. These degrees can lead to exciting careers in forest biology, silviculture, dendrology, fish and wildlife conservation, research and more.
Each of these degrees will also transfer directly to degree programs at Oregon State University.
“We’re excited to create this partnership with TBCC and help train the next generation of outdoor educators,” Haag said.
