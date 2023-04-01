Treats and Sweets event

The 2023 Tillamook Chamber of Commerce Treats & Sweets event

 Photo by Joe Warren

Families converged on Downtown Tillamook last Saturday for the Chamber of Commerce Treats & Sweets event.

Children were given Kidz Bucks to spend at participating businesses while enjoying a fun afternoon.

