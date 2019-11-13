Among the veterans who were recognized during the celebration at the Tillamook Air Museum were four particularly noteworthy patriots.
Ruby June Smith appeared full of vigor as she flexed her arm in the iconic “we can do it” pose of WWII’s women workers. When Smith was 19, she moved Portland from Minnesota. She wanted to pitch-in for the war effort, so she applied to work in at a shipyard where they were assembling the tail ends of flying boats.
Of the four women hired that day, two quit under the pressure. Being the stronger of the two remaining, Smith was assigned to the rivet gun. Her partner Frieda was the rivet bucker. The two worked together and remained friends for a lifetime. Smith spent nearly three years as a “Rosie Riveter,” and met her husband of more than 50 years while working at the shipyard.
Jerry Tichenor was honored with a Quilt of Valor. The Quilts of Valor Foundation began in 2003 with the dream of a woman whose son was serving in Iraq. She pictured a man alone in emotional despair who was healed after being wrapped in a quilt. More than 230,000 quilts have been given to veterans since the foundation began.
Tichenor comes from Van Nuys, California, and enlisted in the Navy in San Diego the day he turned 18. After training he was stationed in Hawaii. As a boatswain’s mate third class, Tichenor drove landing crafts full of American troops at the Battle of Saipan and at other islands in the Pacific campaign.
The crowd gave a thunderous round of applause for Jesse Embum, who worked at the cantina inside the air hangar while it was active during WWII. There was also tremendous applause for Pat Patterson, a WWII Coast Guard veteran who was stationed at Bar View.
