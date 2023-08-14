The Tillamook County Fair greeted throngs of visitors to the fairgrounds from August 9 to 12, celebrating the theme Let Freedom Ring with myriad entertainment, displays, food, livestock competitions and rides for the crowd’s enjoyment.
All the perennial favorites were there, from parimutuel horseracing in the afternoons to the Pig-n-Ford races and concerts each evening, topped off with the demolition derby on Saturday night.
Festivities got off to a wet start on Wednesday, August 9, on an unseasonably rainy day that didn’t dampen fairgoers enthusiasm but led many to seek out indoor activities.
The livestock competitions held by Tillamook County 4-H and Future Farmers of America offered good opportunities to do so in the pavilion and continued throughout the week. Local youth showed their pigs, chickens, turkeys, dairy cows, goats, sheep and guinea pigs and displayed their ability to handle them in the ring, ahead of the market animal sale on Saturday.
The fairgrounds main building hosted over 2,000 displays from Tillamook locals, ranging from produce and flowers to paintings, photography, quilts and baked goods. The main building, as well as the skating rink and convention center, also hosted booths from local businesses, with the Tillamook Creamery Association setting up an ice cream shop in the main exhibition hall.
Even as the weather remained dreary, the carnival attractions run by Rainier Rides drew attendees outside and grew only more popular as conditions dried out through the week. Bumper cars, a tilt-a-whirl, orbitter and a carousel were among the rides on offer, along with a full complement of boardwalk games.
The parimutuel horse races also got underway without a hitch on Wednesday and continued throughout the week, drawing crowds to the grandstand daily.
As the week progressed and the weather improved, the courtyard stage activities became more popular. Performances from the Oregon Coast Dance Center, Tillamook School of Dance, Godfrey the Magician, Circus Luminescence, Willy’s Washboard Jamboree and others entertained the crowd and members of the audience got to participate in demonstrations from Brad’s World of Reptiles and compete in daily ice cream tasting competitions.
Outside there was also a wide selection of food sellers and other vendors for fairgoers to sample. A plethora of burger, hotdog, corndog and fry options abounded, while Asian, Mexican, Hawaiian and Greek options were also available. For those with a sweet tooth, everything from caramel apples and funnel cake to elephant ears and chocolate dipped cheesecake tempted.
Evening entertainment at the grandstand kicked off each night with the Pig n’ Fords races, followed on the weeknights by concerts and on Saturday by the demolition derby. Home Free played on Wednesday night, with Tom Petty tribute band Petty Fever performing on Thursday and country artist Elvie Shane rounding out the week on Friday.
The fair has been a Tillamook County tradition since 1891 and moved to its current home on Third Street east of Downtown in 1925.
