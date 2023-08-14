Fair Main Building 2023

The main building at the fairgrounds hosted exhibits from locals, including a wide variety of flowers, and booths from local businesses and groups, like the creamery association, which set up an ice cream shop for the fair.

 Will Chappell

The Tillamook County Fair greeted throngs of visitors to the fairgrounds from August 9 to 12, celebrating the theme Let Freedom Ring with myriad entertainment, displays, food, livestock competitions and rides for the crowd’s enjoyment.

All the perennial favorites were there, from parimutuel horseracing in the afternoons to the Pig-n-Ford races and concerts each evening, topped off with the demolition derby on Saturday night.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Now that it is legal, will you pump your own gas?

You voted: