Tillamook bike shop gears up for summer

Boss Power Bikes, the only bike shop within 60 miles of Tillamook, is owned and operated by the father-son duo Huston Beené and Huston Beené Jr. They are heading into their busy season gearing up to handle bike repairs, part replacements, skateboard orders and repairs and custom electrical bike orders for all levels and ages of bikers this summer.
They started their bike shop business in the Beené garage at the height of the pandemic in 2020. “We went out on a limb and started it out. It’s difficult because Tillamook is really not the most bike friendly city but there’s a need for it in the summer when the sun peeks out for sure,” said Beené.
“We are proud that we can provide bike services for so many different people,” said Beené “We do old bikes passed down through generations, new electric bikes, we even work on professional bikes that need an emergency tune up while trekking along the coast,” said Beené.
“The inspiration to start all of this came from mom,” said Beené jr.
Roseana Beené, wife and mother, was experiencing some balance issues alongside her health challenges and wanted a bike that would work for her if ever she needed to escape a tsunami.
“I made some manufacturing connections and we were able to make her a custom step through e-bike that she would be comfortable riding,” said Beené. Roseana Beené since passed away in May of 2021, but her idea for the “explorer” and “escape” bike designs live on through Boss Power Bikes at the hands of her son and husband.
“The business developed into something much bigger than I originally thought it would,” said Beené Jr. The duo is open for business and they are working on some fun ideas for expansion. Check out Boss Power Bikes for your biking needs at 1601 2nd Street in Tillamook or on Facebook.
