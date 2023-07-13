Home is where the hive is.
And some local honeybees have quite the new home thanks to the Tillamook Beekeepers Association (TBA) and supporting partners.
On March 28, TBA broke ground on their new apiary garden and learning center at the Port of Tillamook Bay.
The apiary garden and learning center features a dedicated location for several beehives, a storage shed, bee friendly flowering trees, and room to expand for additional education space and gardens. The primary goal of the new apiary is to raise queen honeybees for local beekeepers, and to serve as a showcase for beekeeping demonstrations and educational site for the general public and beekeepers alike.
A walk-through video of the conceptualized apiary can be viewed on TBA’s website.
The project was made possible by generous funding from Tillamook PUD, Loren E. Parks Trust and Tillamook High School Charity Drive Community grants. Fencing materials were donated by Rosenberg Builder Supply.
Each Saturday at 10 a.m., TBA will be conducting “Hive Dives.” These interactive learning experiences are great for anyone interested in learning more about beekeeping. Beekeepers will check on the apiary’s general health of the hive, the queen and take necessary steps to strengthen weak hives.
Work on the apiary will continue to progress as funds allow. Until then, TBA is ready to educate visitors, and even has enough bee suits for a crowd to wear.
The public is invited to the apiary and garden learning center’s grand opening on July 15 at 11 a.m. The celebration will begin in the Officer’s Mess Hall. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for this year’s hive, honey, buy TBA branded merchandise (hats, patches, stickers, etc.). Tillamook Creamery and Werner’s will be providing refreshments.
Guests will then we routed through the Food Roots and the Honey House Extraction Room.
A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at the apiary arbor at about 11:30.
Want to learn more about beekeeping?
Catch TBA at the Tillamook County Fair. Their booth will feature information on beekeeping and a live hive: find the queen and earn a prize. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a hand-painted beehive; crafted by Rick Stelzig.
The beehive, painted by Paige Andrus, depicts the Tillamook Air Museum, blimps, and other WWII navy aircraft that correspond to this year’s fair theme: Let Freedom Ring.
Following the Fair, new beekeepers are invited to attend the “Introduction to Beekeeping” course held on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Tillamook County Library’s Community Room.
For more information on TBA, visit their website at tillamookbeekeepers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.