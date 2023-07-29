The Tillamook Beekeepers Association (TBA) welcomed crowds to the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Apiary and Garden Learning Center at the Port of Tillamook Bay on July 15.
Roughly 250 people attended the event to learn more about the buzz.
“It was a tremendous success,” TBA President Brad York said. “We got the word out to the public which was our goal.”
Attendees were able to ask questions of local beekeepers, view a live demonstration of honey extraction, see the new apiary and enjoy refreshments donated by Werner’s and Tillamook Creamery.
“A lot of people are fascinated with the bees and how they’re working,” York said. “They’re learning that bees are much gentler and of value to the community because they pollenate everything that we need. If you want flowers and food, you need bees. That’s the primary value of [the apiary] is to make it a learning facility.”
Members of the Oregon State Beekeepers Association attended the event.
“They were blown away,” York said. “There are 17 bee clubs in Oregon and no one has done anything close to this.”
TBA originally broke ground on the project in March. The apiary garden and learning center features a dedicated location for several beehives, a storage shed, bee friendly flowering trees and room to expand for additional education space and gardens. The primary goal of the new apiary is to raise queen honeybees for local beekeepers, and to serve as a showcase for beekeeping demonstrations and education site for the general public and beekeepers alike.
The project was made possible by generous funding from Tillamook PUD, Loren E. Parks Trust and Tillamook High School Charity Drive Community grants. Fencing materials were donated by Rosenberg Builder Supply.
Each Saturday at 10 a.m., TBA will be conducting “Hive Dives.” These interactive learning experiences are great for anyone interested in learning more about beekeeping. Beekeepers will check on the apiary’s general health of the hive, the queen, and take necessary steps to strengthen weak hives.
Want to learn more about beekeeping?
Catch TBA at the Tillamook County Fair. Their booth will feature information on beekeeping and a live hive: find the queen and earn a prize. Raffle tickets will also be sold for a chance to win a hand-painted beehive; crafted by Rick Stelzig.
The beehive, painted by Paige Andrus, depicts the Tillamook Air Museum, blimps, and other WWII navy aircraft that corresponding to this year’s fair theme: Let Freedom Ring.
Following the Fair, new beekeepers are invited to attend the “Introduction to Beekeeping” course held on Aug. 19 at 1 p.m. in the Tillamook County Library’s Community Room.
“For the first time, after this class, we can take them on a field trip and go out to the apiary and have them put on bee suits and not just talk about it,” York said.
