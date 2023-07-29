Tillamook Beekeepers Association Apiary opening

TBA 2: Eight-year old twins Russell and Hazel Stelzig had the honor of the cutting the ribbon at the grand opening of the Tillamook Beekeepers Association Apiary and Garden Learning Center on July 15.

 Photo by Chelsea Yarnell

The Tillamook Beekeepers Association (TBA) welcomed crowds to the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for their new Apiary and Garden Learning Center at the Port of Tillamook Bay on July 15.

Roughly 250 people attended the event to learn more about the buzz.

