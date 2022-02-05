For the 5th straight year, the Tillamook Beekeepers Association has raffled off beautifully handcrafted beehives to help raise funds to help save the Tillamook honey bee. Sadly, the honey bees have had another hard winter and it looks like upwards of 40% of the honey bee colonies in our region have died off. Bees are essential to human survival as 1/3 of every bite we humans consume is dependent on bees pollinating grains, fruits and vegetables. The funds raised by raffling off these hives will be a great boon to the honey bees and have indeed helped save the honey bees thus far, but more is needed.
Last year, the Tillamook Beekeepers Association donated $2,500 worth of bee friendly flowering trees to the cities of Tillamook and Manzanita. This year, plans are already in place to continue with this tree planting project. One bee friendly flowering tree is worth an acre of flowers to the honey bee. Additionally, $1,000 was donated in 2021 to the Oregon State University Bee Lab to assist in research projects designed to help save the bee.
This year’s raffle hive depicting Cape Meares Lighthouse was designed and handcrafted by new beekeepers Patsy and Chris Weber of Twin Rocks.
Tickets are on sale for $5 each or a bundle of 5 for $20 at www.tillamookbeekeepers.org. A 2nd place prize of a $100 gift certificate for the TCCA Farm Store is part of this raffle. Must be 18 years of age to participate (proof must be shown at drawing). Must be a resident of Oregon to participate (proof must be shown at drawing). The drawing will take place at the 2022 Headlight Herald Home and Garden show on Sunday May 1st to be held at the County Fair Grounds.
Help us Save the Tillamook Honey Bee!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.