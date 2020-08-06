In the words of the Port of Garibaldi Manager Mike Saindon, “One of our goals here at the Port of Garibaldi is to create an environment that affords our local business the opportunity to be successful now and well in to the future."
Tillamook Bay Seafoods operates a seafood wholesale landing station.
This past week, Tillamook Bay Seafoods has achieved placement on the EU Approved Establishment List which will allow this operation to not only unload albacore tuna for shipment domestically, but also export to the EU. I have been working as a consultant for the Coons since January of 2020, working with NOAA, the FDA and the Department of Agriculture. During this Covid 19 pandemic, there were many barriers and challenges, however, receiving the notification that Tillamook Bay Seafoods will be placed on this Approved Establishment List was a huge achievement. This is a very exciting time for the Coons, the Port and the City and will serve our economy and create a buzz on the Port of excitement and accomplishment.
Developing a partnership with the American Albacore Fishing Association known as AAFA, the largest purchaser of coastal albacore tuna, Tillamook Bay Seafoods will be an unloading station on behalf of AAFA for both domestic and EU shipments. There are currently five AAFA member local Garibaldi boats.
This new achievement, being placed on the “EU Approved Establishment List” will afford these local AAFA boats the opportunity to deliver to their home port, come home to their families. It also allows for other boats to deliver to the Port of Garibaldi as deemed necessary. Timothy Thomas, President of AAFA stated: “ adding Tillamook Bay Seafoods as an additional unloading station for the association especially for the EU, provides opportunities for not only the AAFA Garibaldi boats to unload, but other boats that may be close by and wish to unload”.
Jeremy, owner and operator along with his brother Jesse and father Jim Coon, had the following to say:
“When we first began this venture we realized in order to be successful it would take support of the Port of Garibaldi and the City of Garibaldi, along with applying for grants to assist us in development of the business. The Port of Garibaldi has been instrumental in helping acquire the space for Tillamook Bay Seafoods, along with the City of Garibaldi whom provided a business development fee program that did not overwhelm us financially or impact our available funds. Maighread Thomas took this project on and made this achievement happen and we are very thankful. Along with this we thank the Rural Development Initiatives team for allocating us monies from the Ford Family to help purchase a hoist. It truly take a community like this to help locals realize their dreams. And without our dedicated fishing fleet none of this would be possible.”
Geoff Wullschlager, City Manager of Garibaldi had to say the following:
“This partnership is indicative of the collaborative spirit and entrepreneurialism that our city, port, and region will come to rely on as we face new challenges in the static, and post COVID-19 economy. Building relationships, and leveraging resources that are local truly is a tide that raises all boats. I am proud of the accomplishments that Tillamook Bay Seafoods has displayed and look forward to the economic development that will occur in our community as a result.”
In closing, Saindon said: “It is very rewarding to see the next generation of business owners like the Coons, and fishermen establishing businesses like Tillamook Bay Seafoods that will carry our Port and region into the future. The Port of Garibaldi and Commissioners are working diligently to make the Port what it once used to be, a port that is always awake and ready to welcome.”
