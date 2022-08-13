The Tillamook Air Museum announces the opening of a new exhibit that looks at the life & times of the family of Tillamook resident Jack DeSwart during WW ll in the Netherlands, and their connection to The Holocaust. Featuring the heartbreaking and harrowing diary of Jack DeSwart’s mother, Tina DeSwart, the exhibit opens a window into the oppressive occupying rule of Nazi Germany in the Netherlands during the Second World War. An inspiring tale of a family who fought back, the exhibit is a tale of courage, survival, and perseverance through the most difficult of times.
Jack DeSwart is a pillar of our town and has worked tirelessessly on behalf of the Tillamook air Museum and the community for many years. We are honored that Jack has entrusted us with the creation of an exhibit that focuses on his family’s history and that will both fascinate and move our visitors.
