In partnership with Scroggins Aviation Mockup & Effects, the Tillamook Air Museum is excited to announce the most recent addition to its ever-growing collection of historic aircraft, the cockpit of a B-52G Stratofortress. Built by the Boeing Aircraft Company in Wichita, Kan. in 1959, this Cold War strategic bomber served the United States with pride for well over 30 years, including in the Gulf War, where the airplane flew multiple combat missions. The museum anticipates taking delivery of the B-52 sometime within the next several weeks.
The museum is honored to be able to welcome this awe-inspiring piece and tell the story of this Cold War icon, an aircraft that has been serving our country for the past six decades.
