Brooklyn Bush, an agricultural educator at Tillamook High School, is one of a select group of agriculture teachers nationwide who received the 2019 Teachers Turn the Key (TTTK) professional development scholarship from the National Association of Agricultural Educators.
As a scholarship recipient, Bush attended the NAAE annual convention in Anaheim, California, Dec. 3-7. Participants also have the opportunity to become involved in NAAE leadership and network with other NAAE convention attendees.
The Teachers Turn the Key scholarship brings together agricultural educators with two to four years of experience and immerses them in five days of professional development that addresses issues specific to the early years of teaching agriculture.
TTTK awardees come away from the experience with a long-lasting peer cohort and tools that will help them have successful careers as agricultural educators. In addition to attending professional development, each of the TTTK scholarship recipients was also recognized at a general session during the NAAE convention.
RAM Trucks sponsors the TTTK program as a special project of the National FFA Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.