Residents of Tierra Del Mar say they are monitoring the construction site of Facebook’s data cable drilling project. Facebook is using a beachfront lot to land a transoceanic data cable.
Some residents oppose the project, saying it is inappropriate for a densely-developed residential area. Tillamook County Commissioners Bill Baertlein and David Yamamoto voted to approve permits for the project. Commissioner Mary Faith Bell voted against granting the permits.
Facebook has cleared and leveled the site and has begun delivering the heavy equipment needed for the drilling project. Residents say they are documenting the process, taking notes and photos as well as video as the project progresses.
“We’re left with little else to do right now, but to maintain a record of what happens here,” Tierra Del Mar resident Ed Ruttledge said in a press release. “One of the problems we had in the permitting process was there was no good example of the problem – this was the first of its kind drilling project on a small lot inside of a high-density neighborhood. So, we’re going to document this for the next time this issue comes up along Oregon’s shoreline.”
Ruttledge encourages Tillamook County citizens to drive by the site and see it for themselves.
“In supporting Facebook, Commissioner Yamamoto kept saying this was the same as a construction site of a new house,” Ruttledge said. “People should take a look at it and decide for themselves if Commissioner Yamamoto had any idea what he was approving.”
