Do you love tidepooling? This year’s BioBlitz at Cape Falcon Marine Reserve could be just the thing for you.
A BioBlitz is a community volunteer-led survey of an area with the goal of identifying all the plant and wildlife species that can be found in that area at one time: a snapshot of biodiversity. Participants use the free and easy to learn iNaturalist smartphone app to document and identify the species they find. The data contributed by participants can be used by scientists for important research, like how species are migrating due to climate change.
“A BioBlitz is a fun way to contribute to science and learn more about the many kinds of life living in Oregon coast tidepools, from sea anemones and sea stars to algae and corals, and even birds such as Black Oystercatchers,” said Margaret Treadwell, program coordinator for Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.
This year, community groups at all five of Oregon’s Marine Reserves are partnering with Oregon Coast Aquarium and the PRIMED Network (Primary Responders in Marine Emergent Disease) to host a BioBlitz with a “hybrid” approach. It will kick off with a webinar on June 22 at 6-7:30 p.m., during which viewers will learn how to participate in the BioBlitz and how to use iNaturalist, a tool that allows you to take a photo of a plant or animal, get an identification response from a naturalist, and record your findings for the BioBlitz event. BioBlitz participants will then explore with their own household group and record observations with the iNaturalist app any time from June 25 to July 26.
Interested in participating in the BioBlitz? Register for the webinar at: https://tinyurl.com/BioBlitz2021
Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is the northernmost of Oregon’s five Marine Reserves, and is located off Oswald West State Park between Manzanita and Cannon Beach, including the north end of Neahkahnie Beach and Short Sand Beach. It is a 20 square-mile area in Oregon’s ocean that is set aside for conservation of biodiversity and scientific research.
The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is composed of volunteer residents and organizations working to increase understanding and appreciation of the marine reserve. The group coordinates education events and promotes scientific research in the area through several community science projects. The Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve is fiscally sponsored by the Lower Nehalem Community Trust. Find out more at http://www.nehalemtrust.org/capefalconmr
