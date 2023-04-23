Peyton Rawe Angus Queen

Peyton Rawe, Angus Queen

 Photo Courtesy Tarisa Toth

Tillamook High School Junior Peyton Rawe was selected as the Western States Angus Queen by the American Angus Association at the Western Angus Futurity Show in Reno earlier this month.

Rawe was invited to the show after being named Oregon’s Angus Queen and was selected following an interview with a panel of judges and a written test.

