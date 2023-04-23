Tillamook High School Junior Peyton Rawe was selected as the Western States Angus Queen by the American Angus Association at the Western Angus Futurity Show in Reno earlier this month.
Rawe was invited to the show after being named Oregon’s Angus Queen and was selected following an interview with a panel of judges and a written test.
She will serve as a representative for the industry over the course of the next year at trade shows and Angus female and bull sales. Rawe will also have the opportunity to make educational videos for the association’s Facebook page.
The Western States Angus Queen represents Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah and California and serves as a face for the industry.
