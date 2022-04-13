Tillamook High School sophomore, Peyton Rawe attended the FAA State Speaking competition in Fedmond Oregon at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds last month and received 6th overall, competing among the best in Oregon, delivering her speech in front of 3,000 people.
THS sophomore delivers speech: Farmers Mental Health
- Ashley Tike Staff Writer
