The Tillamook High School Alumni Scholarship Fund is embarking on it’s third decade of helping students offset the cost of furthering their education past high school. It all began in 1991 when 13 Alumni were visiting at a class reunion decided to set up a nonprofit and raise money for scholarships.
In 1992 the group gave out their first $500 scholarship. Today that amount has grown to five $3,000 scholarships to graduating seniors and one, $3,000 scholarship, to a post graduate each year.
To honor the founding members, who none are alive today, having lost the last founding member, Jean Bailey, last September, planted a tribute tree, a pink flowering dogwood in the garden at the Tillamook PUD last week. Jean worked as a secretary for the PUD, so finding a spot in their flower garden seemed fitting.
“We wanted to honor all the founding member and do something to remember them by and remember their contribution to our students and our community,” Debbi Reeves, president of the alumni scholarship board said while the tree was being planted. “The founding members wanted to help a fellow Tillamook Hight School graduate and it’s always been based on need.”
To date, the fund has donated $216,500 in scholarships since the first $500 donation in 1992 and grown to $18,000 given each year to five graduates and one post graduate student.
According to Reeves, the fund has never been endowed by a single enormous donation, and the board of directors doesn't host fundraisers. Rather, the group relies on small donations from class reunions, memorials and individual bequests to fund the scholarships.
The scholarship fund was born from a decision Bailey and a group of friends made and the THS Alumni Scholarship was born.
The fund has grown over the years; today the board used the services of Bret Hurliman at Edward Jones and only spends the interest made on the account each year while adding in donations it receives throughout the year.
“When we make more we add a scholarship or up the amount given each year,” Reeves said. “As you can see, we’ve come a long way since our first $500 scholarship to what we are giving today.” Any student or past student ready to go back to school can apply.
According to Reeves, applications open up each year around the first of the year and are due around April 1. This year students have until April 9 to apply. All the information on how to apply is available at the guidance office at THS or on the alumni scholarship fund’s site.
Any Tillamook High School Alumni who are interested in helping see this tradition grow or want to help out can donate or become a member of the committee.
“We are always looking for people who what to become a member,” Reeves said. “We meet eight times per year to take care of our business.”
For more information about the THS Alumni Scholarship Fund, go to www.ths-asf.yolasite.com. The website has the most current news.
The original Board of Directors was set at a maximum of 13 alumni and a minimum of 9 alumni per the Bylaws they are as follows:
1. Jean (Trusty) Bailey
2. Bob Berkey
3. Dorothy (Cocanower) Berkey
4. Mervin Borthick
5. Patricia (Swett) Chaffee
6. Velda (Williams) Dahl
7. Alice ( Bester) Holden
8. Shirley (Stranahan) Jacobsen
9. Mabel (Boyes) Koehler
10. Leonard Kostur
11. Joyce (Higgins) Lane
12. Peter Sutton
13. Margaret (Hallstrom) Winslow
