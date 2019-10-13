The Tillamook High School Alumni Scholarship Fund committee has awarded scholarships to five graduating seniors and one post-graduate at the THS Honors Celebration in May 2019.
Selection was based on academics, leadership, service to the school and community, and financial need. There were many qualified applicants, which made the selections a difficult choice.
This year’s recipients are: Carter Kunert, who received the Steven Simpson Memorial award, Makinley Johnson, Alejandro Herrera, Allison Wilkes, and McKenzie Main (pictured from left to right.) Not pictured is Rebecca Sukanen who received the post-graduate scholarship. Each student receives $3,000 for their college tuition once they have met the first term criteria.
The funds for scholarships are provided through generous donations from class reunions, memorials, and support of the community. Officials said donations are always gratefully accepted and are tax deductible. Anyone wishing to contact the committee may do so by writing to THS Alumni Scholarship Fund at P.O. Box 195, Tillamook, Oregon 97141. Further information can be obtained at the website of www.ths-asf.yolasite.com or you can find us on Facebook at THS Alumni Scholarship Fund, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.